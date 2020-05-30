We Will Continue To Make Gomoa Central Food Sufficient---DCE

Listen to article

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central has stated that the Assembly would continue to support farmers in the District to produce enough food adding Gomoa Central will continue to be food sufficient

"The Gomoa Central District Assembly will continue to support farmers in the District with the needed farming inputs to boost food and cash crops production

The Assembly in collaboration with the District Department of Food and Agriculture and our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah is working vigorously to ensure that farmers are supported adequately to contribute their quota towards food sufficiency and to enhance economic growth and development

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government through Planting for Food and Jobs is doing everything possible to improve the lives of the people through Agriculture

It is Government's expectation that no food would be imported into the country"

According to the DCE, Ministry of Food and Agriculture was working hand in hand with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to reach out to farmers in their respective operational areas with farming inputs that would facilitate their activities.

He has therefore encouraged farmers in the District to constantly be in touch with Agriculture Extension Officers for advice on-farm management and modernization

"Don't think Extension Officers teaches book farming, whatever they tell you is applicable so let listen to them and apply it accordingly"

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo disclosed these when he visited some farmers in their farms to interact with them and to get feedbacks

Accompanied by the Gomoa Central District Coordinating Director, Mr, Daniel Koney, Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson, Gomoa Central District Director of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Richard Marcus Odame and his Deputy, Mr. Alfred Nii Ayeteey as well as Head of Gomoa Central District Community Development, Mr. Bashirudeen Wahab Aidoo, and some Agric Extension Officers, the team interacted with the farmers

The Gomoa Central District Director of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Richard Marcus Odame told the farmers that his office was opened for discussion and suggestions on how to improve agriculture in the District

" We have enough fertilizers, chemicals and other agricultural inputs at stock. Kindly visit us for your supply.

We are seriously fighting fall armyworms which are destroying farmlands

Your concerns about fall armyworms are well noted and would be addressed accordingly"

Mr. Marcus Odame hinted that plans were far advanced for his outfit to supply over 10,000 free Coconut seedlings to farmers in the district under Planting for Export and Rural Development

"We have already supplied over 20,000 Free Coconut Seedless to the farmers. It is our expectation that farmers will expand their farms to produce enough products

Gomoa Central is doing extremely well when if comes to farming activities because Planting for Food and Jobs has attracted more people especially the youth into the farming industry"

Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson later in an interview with newsmen noted that the visit was also to ensure value for money

"The Assembly is spending a huge sum of money to purchase agricultural inputs free of charge to farmers, so we have to ensure such items have been put into judicious use. There must be supervision and monitoring

I would like to appeal to all Assembly Members in Gomoa Central District and Ghana as a whole to work hand in hand with Agriculture Extension Officers in their Electoral Areas to encourage farmers about improved farming

Another appeal goes to our Extension Officers to draw up a time table for farm visitation so our Assembly Members can follow up accordingly. Am ever ready to inform Assembly Members to stick to the time table if it comes to my notice"

The farms were at Gomoa Afransi, Achiase and Dahom among others where the farmers showed appreciation to the DCE and his entourage saying it the first of its kind in their farming career that high profile offices had visited them

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo distributed Nose Masks and Sanitizers to the farmers encouraging them to adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols to protect themselves against infections