Statistical Service Begins Survey To Track Impacts Of COVID-19 On Local Economies

The Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank (WB) is conducting a survey to track the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 on individuals, households, localities, and the national economy.

A statement issued by the Ghana Statistical Service announced the survey dubbed “Local Economy Tracker” will last for 23 days.

Researchers will gather data on the preparedness and resilience of the local economies to withstand the shock brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Local Economy Tracker is one of the three surveys being conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service and development partners on the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus disease. The other two surveys are the Business Tracker and the Household and Job Tracker.

The Local Economy Tracker is a nationally representative sample survey that involves focus group discussions made up of opinion leaders. The outcome of the survey will enable government and development partners to come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on individuals, households, and localities.

Commenting on the survey, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician noted that results from the survey will inform policy directions in supporting the extremely poor and vulnerable households and safeguarding progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Statistical Service has assured business owners that the information provided by individuals, households, and localities will not be disclosed to anyone or entity in any form. Under no circumstances should anybody pay any amount to any person.

“The Ghana Statistical Service, therefore, counts on the cooperation of the general public by giving out accurate information and the media to also give massive reportage to ensure the success of this national exercise, it said.

Ghana has so far recorded and confirmed 7, 616 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, with 2,421 recoveries and 34 deaths. The country recorded its first two cases of COVID 19 on 12 March.

On 29 March, President Akufo-Addo imposed restrictions on movement for two weeks in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas, as well as Kasoa and Tema. The restrictions were extended by a further week before being relaxed.

The lockdown had a significant impact on economic activity, leading to the layoff of staff in the travel and hospitality industries, education, and other sectors.