Covid-19: What Can US Offer To The World Instead Of This — Russia Slams US Decision To Withdraw From WHO

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that Washington damages international law on cooperation in health after the US terminated its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Maria Zakharova told the TASS news agency the world needs to consolidate its efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

What can the US offer to the world instead of this, she asked rhetorically.

The sad picture that emerged in the US health system during the pandemic leaves Washington without an avenue to talk about leadership in the health field, she said.

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Washington is ending its relationship with the WHO following a months-long review he ordered.

Trump said he is taking the action “because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms” after he paused Washington’s funding because of concerns the UN health body mishandled the novel coronavirus outbreak.

