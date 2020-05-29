37 Military Hospital Begs For More PPEs

The Management of 37 Military Hospital wants more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to be made available to the facility to meet the demands of its staff in the delivery of quality healthcare.

The Commander of the Hospital, Brigadier General Nii Adjah Obodai in an interview with Citi News the hospital is currently running low on its stocks and fears that in the facility may not have PPEs for the use of its staff.

Speaking at a short presentation ceremony after receiving nose masks and mobile phones worth GHS 30,000 from debt recovery and private investigation firm, Tiger Force Consult, he said more corporate organizations should emulate the gesture.

“We were running very low on our stocks. We probably thought we were just going for a short-haul [of COVID-19] but here we are, still at it. Unfortunately, we are running low on supplies. The numbers that we have to use are more than the PPE [we have]. If we have 2,900 personnel and everyone has to wear a face mask in the hospital and I'm doing about 7,000 surgical masks a week, you can imagine the numbers I'm dealing with. Then I come to N95 for those who are actually treating the sick patients. So there is a lot that goes with it. So this donation is very significant. It will go a long way to push the levels of stocks that we have,” he said.

On his part, the CEO of Tiger Force Consult, Percy Dickson Boamah said the move forms part of the company’s efforts to help in containing the spread of the virus.

“We brought 1,000 pieces of N95 masks, 2,500 pieces of the surgical mask and then five pieces of KTA mobile phones. We have frontline workers and definitely, they need to communicate. For instance, if a patient is in dire need or a colleague needs the other, definitely, they'll need a mobile phone. So we gave it to them to aid communication. For now, 37 Military Hospital has really created that awareness. They’ve made us understand the situation. Before, we thought that things were okay but we realized that is not the case so we decided to stretch our hands to help,” he stated.

Many health facilities across the country have been calling for the provision of PPE for their staff, especially as more cases of health workers being infected by COVID-19 are announced.

Recently, the Western Region reportedly had 43 health workers testing positive; while the Eastern and Ashanti Regions recorded 15 and 30 cases respectively.

