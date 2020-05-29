Covid-19: Africa Cases Hit 130,275

The case count for Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 130,275.

This is according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC).

The Continent has also recorded some 54,896 recoveries from the infection, says the AfricaCDC in a tweet.

However, the Covid-19 death toll has risen to 3,800.

“#COVID19 update in Africa (As of 29 May 2020, 6 pm East Africa Time)

54 African Union Member States reporting 130,275 cases, 3,800 deaths, and 54,896 recoveries.”

—Daily Guide