Covid-19 Cases In Parliament Disturbing – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described as disturbing, news about the COVID-19 infections in Parliament.

Some two Members of Parliament (MP) and 13 parliamentary staff were recently reported to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Parliament later in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, denied the Covid-19 positive Cases report, saying the Covid-19 response team has not informed the House about any such cases.

However, a Minority Member of Parliament, Mutaka later challenged Parliament's claim, saying indeed two MPs have tested positive for the virus.

In his latest article, Mr Mahama says there was the need for the NPP government to be transparent over the coronavirus situation in Ghana.

“As of this morning, 29th May, 2020, the number of confirmed positive cases stands at 7,362, with 32 deaths. While the 2,412 total recoveries is welcome news, it is also evident from the latest data that the virus is still spreading, and across the country,” he wrote.

“Reports that the virus has spread to the Chamber and offices of Parliament is very disturbing,” he said.

“It adds to the urgency of the situation we face as a country, and while it is important to give hope to citizens it is absolutely necessary to be transparent and communicate the full picture of the extent of the disease.”

“Government has unfortunately not managed public education on coronavirus efficiently, while the latest communication creates the false impression that all is well with the management and spread of the disease,” according to him.

“The advice from the President and other government officials that we should begin to learn to live with the disease suggests that you and I must take our destiny into our own hands as far as COVID-19 is concerned.”

“This is coming at a time that public education on the disease has dwindled to the extent that observance of hygiene and distancing protocols, as I indicated earlier, appear to be waning.”

“The benefit of wearing face masks at this time is obvious, and I reiterate my call on government to utilize some of the funds from the Stabilization Fund and the IMF to enhance local production and free distribution of re-usable face masks to especially vulnerable communities and groups.”

