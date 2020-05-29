'Trotro' Drivers Solicit Help From Ashaiman NPP Parliamentary Candidate To Stop City Authorities

Ashaiman commercial drivers have thronged the residence of Alhaji Labaran Yakubu, New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ashaiman, seeking his intervention in a long standing impasse between them and city authorities.

According to the 'trotro' drivers, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly's (ASHMA) taskforce had decided to arrest all drivers that pick and alight passengers on the main road in town.

The drivers parked their vehicles in front of the parliamentary candidate's house and chanted war songs to register their frustration and anger while appealing to him to contact the authorities and plead on their behalf for a change in that directive.

Mr. Dordzi Azor, leader of the drivers, told the Ghana News Agency that the decision taken by the authorities was inappropriate as that was the only place a driver could pick and alight passengers along the stretch.

Mr. Azor also added that the authorities had decided to arrest commercial drivers who intend to make a U turn from the Mandela park stretch at the traffic light leaving those from the main station stretch to turn without being arrested.

He said they were ready to comply with all directives from the assembly and the MTTD adding however that they must allow them to pick, alight and make u-turns at the traffic light as it was unfair to alight passengers going to the markets several metres away.

Mr. Labaran Yakubu, the NPP parliamentary candidate, on his part, assured the drivers that he would request a meeting with the authorities to find an amicable solution to the issue.

Mr Yakubu however advised the drivers to calm down and return to work adding that they should obey the directives for now until the authorities agree to change it.

“I want to thank you for having the trust in me and coming to my door step, I want to assure you that, I will meet with the authorities responsible and make sure things are solved in a way which will not stop others from working, but please go back and work according to the directives of the authorities, ” he said.

He then encouraged the drivers not to hesitate to call on him whenever they needed his support as according to him he was there for them and the members of the constituency.

---GNA