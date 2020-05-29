Newly Constituted Board Of Directors For Kotoko Given Targets

Manhyia Palace on Thursday constituted a new Board of Directors for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, following the expiration of the term of office of the previous board.

The newly constituted board to be chaired by Dr. Kwame Kyei, according to a statement from the Palace signed by Mr. Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff said the new board was carefully chosen to blend continuity with a combination of corporate dynamism and integrity.

He added that, the new board would also be expected to ensure financial prudence, with professional expertise to ensure the progress of the club.

Mr. Badu said the Board which would be the highest decision making body of the club is expected to lead the rebuilding of the Asante Kotoko SC brand both for its performance on the field and as a viable and self-sustaining economic entity to reclaim its pre-eminent position among the elite clubs of Africa.

"The Board is also expected to set up the Asante Kotoko SC Academy and establish a new social compact with Asanteman to provide opportunities for the development of the youth within the communities for advancement through sports.

"The Board must also provide the club with the stability of a professional administration equipped with the technological and analytical skills appropriate for the administration of a professional sporting club," he added.

The Board chaired by Bussiness man Dr. Kwame Kyei, Chairman Unity Group of Companies, has Mr. Jude Arthur, Board Chairman, GCB Bank as the Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the Board include Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Board Chairman, Exim Bank, Mr. Kwasi Osei Fori, Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Group/Rockshore Mining Limited, Kwabena Mensah, Corporate Lawyer, Joseph Yaw Addo, former Director of Sports, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Baffour Kwame Kusi, Ankobeahene, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Director of Sports, Sunyani Technical University, and Alhaji Abu Lamin, Bussiness man.

---GNA