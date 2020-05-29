Make Free Pads Part Of Free Education - NGO

Government has been urged to make provision of sanitary pads to girls a compulsory aspect of the country's free education system to encourage them to remain in school.

Madam Idrrisu Suraya Kpabiya, Director of Inspire To Act, a women inclined non-governmental organisation, who made the call, said this would also encourage out-of-school girls to go to school as it would be a motivation for them.

She made the call in an interview with the GNA when the Inspire To Act presented packs of sanitary pads to 24 girls at Kpanvo, a community in the Tamale Metropolis, to ensure hygiene during their menstrual periods.

The gesture formed part of activities undertaken by the Inspire To Act to celebrate this year's World Menstrual Hygiene Day, which is on the theme: "Periods in Pandemic".

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day is marked on May 28, every year, to raise awareness on the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

It is the case that many young girls, especially from poor homes in rural communities are unable to acquire sanitary pads to better manage their menstrual periods.

This compels some of them to absent themselves from school during their menstrual periods to avoid embarrassment, a situation, which negatively impact their academic performance.

This informed the call on government to provide sanitary pads to the girls as part of the free education intervention.

Madam Kpabiya also encouraged parents to keep eyes on their young girls especially those from 10 years and above as some began menstruation from that stage such that they would offer them the necessary support.

She also encouraged young girls to practice personal hygiene and avoid getting too close to the opposite sex to prevent teenage pregnancy.

Some of the beneficiary girls expressed joy at receiving the sanitary pads saying, the gesture would reduce the financial burden on their parents as well as keep them safe during their menstrual periods.

