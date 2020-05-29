My Son Was Killed To Save My Life — Says Badu Kobi After Owusu Bempah Accused Him Of Using His Son For Spiritual Powers

The founder of The Glorious Power Ministry International, Reverend Owusu Bempah some days ago made shocking revelations about Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

According to Owusu-Bempah, Prophet Badu Kobi sacrificed his eldest son to gain spiritual powers and also to be wealthy.

Prophet Badu Kobi has, however, responded to Rev. Owusu Bempah’s claim saying, God took his son’s life just to save him from the evil plotters in Ghana.

Speaking before his congregant, Prophet Badu Kobi said, “There was a spiritual plot in Ghana against him so God decided to deliver him by exchanging his son, Daniel, because the assignment God gave him on this earth hasn’t been fulfilled yet so God replaced him with his son (Daniel) by taking his life away”.

Source:RazzNews.com