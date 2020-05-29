Fulani Man Arrested, Another Escape For Butchering A Man After Pouncing On Them Bonking In A Bush

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipal have arrested a Fulani man alleged to have butchered a man in the area on Wednesday night.

The police said on Thursday said they have already begun investigations into the matter and will arraign the accused before the law.

The Assemblyman for the area Hon. Dari Osman Thomas who narrated the incident said the Fulani man one Abdul Rahman Yahaya and his accomplice were believed to have had sexual intercourse with two other Fulani women at an area near Sumpini community borehole when the victim pounced on them on Wednesday night.

He said a quarrel ensued between the Fulanis and the victim who was on his way to the bush to ease himself around 9: 45 PM. The victim questioned them on why they were defying the community's law of having sexual intercourse in an open environment but in the ensuing quarrel, the two Fulani men butchered the victim with their sharp cutlasses and took to their heels.

Police subsequent investigations arrested one of the Fulani men, Abdul Rahman at Fufulso-Damongo Junction on Thursday with the help of the two women Barkisu and Ramata but the other accused Mumuni is said to be on the run.

Meanwhile, the victim who is a farmer is at the hospital receiving treatment, according to an informant Bugli Isaiah but Abdul Rahman and the two women are at the Busunu Police Station assisting the police in their investigations.