'Fraudster' Abu Zain Arrested For Framing Up Innocent People

Ghanaian security officers have arrested one Hassan Abu Zain for allegedly framing innocent people up to pursue his personal agenda.

The Lebanese resident in Ghana is accused of using his connections within the Ghanaian Security establishment to harass his fellow countrymen living in the country.

Abu Zain’s illegal actions have been a major concern to members of the Lebanese community in Ghana, who are of the view that things would get out of hands if the latter is not checked.

According to our sources, Abu Zain, whose residence permit has expired, boasts to his fellow compatriots about his influence peddling status in the security establishment and that he is “untouchable and irrepressible” This newspaper is privy to Abu Zain’s list of nefarious activities, which were spreading fear among the Lebanese community in the country.

According to our reliable source, Abu Zain misled personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service and the Bureau of National Investigations(BNI) to arrest a renowned Lebanese businessman, Haled Quld Ibrahim and others on false charge of arms dealing and terrorist acts.

Abu Zain made the false reports to the GIS and the BNI after the Ghana Police Service ignored similar reports on September 19, 2019. The false charge led to the detention of Mr. Ibrahim in the BNI cells for four days and three days at the Ghana Immigration Service.

It is interesting to note that no charges were brought against them due to lack of evidence, giving credence to the fact that, Abu Zain is always on a mission to frame up his innocent fellow compatriots who refuse to kowtow to his demands and request.

On May 2, 2020, Abu Zain managed to convince the Accra Regional Police Command to raid the house of Haled and his family at dawn on mere suspicion of hoarding narcotics.

However, the police officers who undertook the operation found nothing incriminating in Halid’s house and therefore released after being detained for a few hours at the Regional Police Command.

According to credible reports, Abu Zain uses his agent, a lawyer (name withheld) to do his dirty work in a section of the media by throwing mud at perceived opponents who don’t succumb to his dictates.

Meanwhile, Sources at the National Security say the activities of the Abu Zain have been on their radar for a while and were making plans to deport him until his arrest.

Source: RazzNews.com