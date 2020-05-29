Residents Defy The Hot Sun To Scramble For Fuel From Accident Tanker

There were safety risks around WAMCO junction on the Takoradi to Sekondi road on Wednesday when scores of residents put their lives in danger and besieged an accident scene to draw the flammable content under the hot sun.

A fuel tanker had been involved in an accident, and the residents took advantage of the situation to siphon the fuel without considering the inflammable nature of the product.

The tanker was moving from the Nkotompo area, near Sekondi, towards Takoradi when the accident occurred.

The tanker, according to eyewitnesses, fell over after being hit by a moving train.

The tanker broke down right on the rail line and that resulted in the heavy crash.

After the train had passed by, the diesel gushed out, and the nearby residents started rushing to the scene with containers to draw the fuel despite dangers associated with such acts.

With time, the police arrived followed by personnel of the fire service to take control of the situation and pushed back the residents.

“The police have started investigating the circumstances leading to the accident,” a source told DAILY GUIDE and said two occupants of the diesel tanker – driver and his mate – escaped unhurt.

Recently, a two-year-old boy was burnt beyond recognition when two diesel tankers caught fire near a filling station at Apremdo in the Effia-Kwesimitsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The diesel tankers were parked behind the filling station awaiting orders from pump managers to discharge fuel into reservoirs when they caught fire.

---Daily Guide