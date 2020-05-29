New Register: Suspend, Refund Contract Money — ASEPA Takes Fight To EC's Supplier Of BVDs And BVRs

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability-ASEPA has taken the fight against the Electoral Commission's (EC's) quest to compile a new voter register to the supplier of the Biometric Verification Devices BVDs and BVRs, Thales Gelmatos.

The Civil Society group is asking the Company to suspend any delivery of the Biometric Machines to the EC considering the heated political atmosphere in the country.

This comes after the EC announced that it will still go by the Ghana Card and Passport as the requirement for the compilation of the new register scheduled for June next month. The opposition ND including some pressure groups have gone wild with words vowing to resist the EC exercise at all cost.

One of them, ASEPA, is asking the Company to hold on to any payments made to them in effect of this Contract and may refund same at their own convenience due to this unexpected turn of events.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, their call is warranted following the stalemate between the Electoral Commission and the major Political Parties now at the court.

ASEPA Ghana

PMB Accra

28-05-2020

The Chairman/CEO

The Thales Group

Tour Cape Diem

31 Places des Corroles-CS 20001

92098 Paris La Defense

Cedex

Dear Sir,

SUSPEND DELIVERY OF BVDs and BVRs to GHANA's EC, DON'T BE AN ACCOMPLICE TO HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN GHANA

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability-ASEPA is a registered Civil Society Organisation in Ghana with Registration Number CG030022020 incorporated under the laws of Ghana, with major focus on Human Rights Protection, Public Accountability, Research and Advocacy.

We write to your office relative of a contract signed between your company Thales Gelmatos and the Electoral Commission of Ghana to supply a certain quantity of BVDs and BVRs for the purposes of Electoral Registration and Elections.

For the avoidance of doubt, we want to officially notify you that as we speak, there is a stale mate between the Electoral Commission and the major Political Parties as to whether the decision to compile a new Voters Register by Commission is tenable or not.

Subsequent to that the Electoral Commission has presented a Constitutional Instrument to Parliament seeking to use only Passport and NIA Card as requirements for the upcoming Registration.

This decision we believe seeks to rob millions of Ghanaians of their fundamental rights to Vote under the laws of Ghana.

This has created heated Political tension in the country, with a number of people threatening to hit the street and protest if the Electoral Commission goes on this tangent.

Considering the heated Political tension in the Country currently, we believe that it would be a necessary intervention for your Company to suspend any delivery of these Biometric Machines to the Electoral Commission of Ghana which would then commence the planned Registration Exercise that can potentially degenerate into violent protests and Civil unrests that would undermine the Peace and Security of Ghana.

We are alerting you well in advance because we do not want to cite your reputable institution as an accomplice to the Electoral Commission of Ghana in the event of Violence or Civil unrest if so happens.

The People of Ghana are willing and ready to resist the Electoral Commission because they believe it is against their fundamental human rights for the Electoral Commission to do what it intends to do and also because the ECOWAS protocols on elections prevents the Electoral Commission from effecting any major changes to the Electoral Roll six months to an elections.

We want to assure Thales that they have the support of Ghanaians to hold on to any payments made to them in effect of this Contract and may refund same at their own convenience due to this unexpected turn of events.

We believe the people of Ghana are ready to loose a few millions if it is to protect the peace and stability of this Country.

We have also attached a copy of data analysis by our office that vividly examines how the Electoral Commission of Ghana intends to violate the fundamental human rights of millions of Ghanaians in the supposed Registration Exercise for your kind. perusal.

Kindly treat this letter with all the seriousness it deserves for your own International Corporate reputation.

Our office would be willing and ready to assist you with any further information on the subject.

Signed:

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

(+233 0542120628)

Cc.

The French Embassy, Ghana

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ghana

All Media Houses.

French Version Below

ASEPA Ghana

PMB Accra

28-05-2020

Le président-directeur général

Le groupe Thales

Tour Cape Diem

31 Places des Corroles-CS 20001

92098 Paris La Defense

Cedex

Cher Monsieur,

* SUSPENDRE LA LIVRAISON DES BVD et BVR à la CE du GHANA, NE SEREZ PAS UN ACCOMPLICE DES VIOLATIONS DES DROITS DE L'HOMME AU GHANA *

L'Alliance pour l'équité sociale et la responsabilité publique-ASEPA est une organisation de la société civile enregistrée au Ghana avec le numéro d'enregistrement * CG030022020 * constituée en vertu des lois du Ghana, avec un accent particulier sur la protection des droits de l'homme, la responsabilité publique, la recherche et le plaidoyer.

Nous écrivons à votre bureau concernant un contrat signé entre votre entreprise Thales Gelmatos et la Commission électorale du Ghana pour fournir une certaine quantité de BVD et BVR aux fins de l'enregistrement électoral et des élections.

Pour éviter toute ambiguïté, nous souhaitons vous informer officiellement qu'en ce moment même, la Commission électorale et les principaux partis politiques ne savent pas si la décision d'établir un nouveau registre des électeurs par commission est défendable ou non.

Par la suite, la Commission électorale a présenté au Parlement un instrument constitutionnel visant à n'utiliser que le passeport et la carte NIA comme conditions pour le prochain enregistrement.

Cette décision, selon nous, vise à priver des millions de Ghanéens de leurs droits fondamentaux de voter en vertu des lois du Ghana.

Cela a créé une vive tension politique dans le pays, avec un certain nombre de personnes menaçant de frapper la rue et de protester si la Commission électorale poursuit cette tangente.

Compte tenu de la tension politique exacerbée dans le pays actuellement, nous pensons qu'il serait une intervention nécessaire pour votre entreprise de suspendre toute livraison de ces machines biométriques à la Commission électorale du Ghana qui commencerait alors l'exercice d'enregistrement prévu qui peut potentiellement dégénérer en violence manifestations et troubles civils qui porteraient atteinte à la paix et à la sécurité du Ghana.

Nous vous alertons bien à l'avance car nous ne voulons pas citer votre institution réputée comme complice de la Commission électorale du Ghana en cas de violence ou de troubles civils si tel est le cas.

Le peuple du Ghana est disposé et prêt à résister à la Commission électorale parce qu'il pense qu'il est contraire à ses droits humains fondamentaux que la Commission électorale fasse ce qu'il a l'intention de faire et aussi parce que les protocoles électoraux de la CEDEAO empêchent la Commission électorale d'effectuer toute modifications du Tableau électoral de six mois en élections.

Nous voulons assurer Thales qu'ils ont le soutien des Ghanéens pour conserver tous les paiements qui leur sont effectués en vertu du présent contrat et peuvent les rembourser à leur convenance en raison de cette tournure des événements inattendue.

Nous pensons que le peuple du Ghana est prêt à perdre quelques millions pour protéger la paix et la stabilité de ce pays.

Nous avons également joint une copie de l'analyse des données par notre bureau qui examine de manière vivante comment la Commission électorale du Ghana entend violer les droits humains fondamentaux de millions de Ghanéens dans le prétendu exercice d'enregistrement pour votre espèce. lecture.

Veuillez traiter cette lettre avec tout le sérieux qu'elle mérite pour votre propre réputation internationale.

Notre bureau serait disposé et prêt à vous aider pour toute information complémentaire sur le sujet.

Signé:

Mensah Thompson

Directeur exécutif, ASEPA

(+233 0542120628)

Cc.

Ambassade de France au Ghana

Le doyen du corps diplomatique, Ghana

Toutes les maisons des médias.