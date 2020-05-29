ModernGhanalogo

29.05.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria's Case Count Hits 8,915

Covid-19: Nigeria's Case Count Hits 8,915
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria now at 8,915.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made this known late on Thursday night, May 28.

According to the Center, Nigeria recorded some 182 new cases to push its tally to 8,195.

It says deaths related to the virus have risen to 259, with 2,592 persons discharged so far.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-111

FCT-16

Akwa Ibom-10

Oyo-8

Kaduna-6

Delta-6

Rivers-5

Ogun-4

Ebonyi-4

Kano-3

Plateau-2

Gombe-2

Kebbi-1

Kwara-2

Bauchi-1

Borno-1

---Daily Guide

