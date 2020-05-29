Covid-19: Nigeria's Case Count Hits 8,915 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria now at 8,915. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made this known late on Thursday night, May 28. According to the Center, Nigeria recorded some 182 new cases to push its tally to 8,195. It says deaths related to the virus have risen to 259, with 2,592 persons discharged so far. Breakdown of new casesLagos-111FCT-16Akwa Ibom-10Oyo-8Kaduna-6Delta-6Rivers-5Ogun-4Ebonyi-4Kano-3Plateau-2Gombe-2Kebbi-1Kwara-2Bauchi-1Borno-1---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria's Case Count Hits 8,915
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria now at 8,915.
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made this known late on Thursday night, May 28.
According to the Center, Nigeria recorded some 182 new cases to push its tally to 8,195.
It says deaths related to the virus have risen to 259, with 2,592 persons discharged so far.
Breakdown of new cases
Lagos-111
FCT-16
Akwa Ibom-10
Oyo-8
Kaduna-6
Delta-6
Rivers-5
Ogun-4
Ebonyi-4
Kano-3
Plateau-2
Gombe-2
Kebbi-1
Kwara-2
Bauchi-1
Borno-1
