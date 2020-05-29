On Student Loans: The Call By National Union Of Ghana Students (NUGS) Is Worth Supporting

The Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has failed Ghanaian students. It has been for sometimes now, that students have agitated for the release of funds.

The failure body has not been able to accomplish their duty in support of students not to talk of providing services to the expectations of its beneficiaries.

If the scheme is to be reminded, then the Student Loan Trust Fund was established in December 2005 with the main aim of providing financial resources for the sound management of the trust for the benefit of students and to help promote and facilitate the national ideals.

The establishment of this trust fund is not out of order and indeed it is a good course in the right direction. But the recent delays and the deliberate attempt of the Government not to pay its beneficiaries is something which can no longer be entertained. It is on this note that we release this joint statement to join the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020, to hit the Street to register our displeasure and dissatisfaction to the government and its stakeholders amidst this COVID-19 season, with all protocols and precautionary measures observed, if all the concerns raised by the mother union is not looked at before the slated date.

We therefore call and admonish students to observe all necessary precautionary measures as we march through the streets on Tuesday.

Thank you.

Signed.

Adjei Boakye

(Convener - Aggrieved Student loan Beneficiaries)

Enning Richnard Aboagye

(Convener- Concerned Tertiary Students - Ghana.)