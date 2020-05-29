Bawku: Kpalwega And Bazua Get Water And sanitation Facilities To Fight Covid-19

Kpalwega in Bawku Municipality and Bazua in Binduri District have both received water and sanitation projects each to promote hygiene.

The project is funded by the Australian High commission-Direct aid program (DAP) 2020 and implemented by El-ehsan Charitable Relief Foundation, Ghana.

The facilities come with 6 toilet seater for men, 6 toilet seater for women, 6 bathrooms and 2 handwashing bases each to promote hygiene.

In a short ceremony at Kpalwega and Bazua, the CEO of EL-ehsan Charitable Relief Foundation, Sheikh Osman Ibrahim Tanko, said the Direct Aid Program (DAP) is a flexible small grants program funded by the Australian Government through Australia's overseas diplomatic posts.

He noted that the DAP provides funding to civil society groups to pursue small-scale development projects and provide humanitarian assistance, in line with Australia's international relations and public diplomacy objectives.

Sheikh Osman Ibrahim indicated that he earlier visited the areas, Bazua and Kpalwega and the residents' challenge was water and sanitation in this era of the coronavirus hence, the execution of the projects to help fight the coronavirus.

He said the project will help provide clean water, save time spent in going long distances in search of water and curb open defecation.

Sheikh Osman Ibrahim indicated that more of the water and sanitation project and 30 boreholes are ongoing in Missiga, Atuba, Googo and other places within the Bawku area.

Prince Edward Abugrago Azoka, a resident said, Highways in Bawku is a highly populated area but has only one old public toilet which serves over thousands of people in the area.

With the support the facilities, he indicated that residents won't have to go to the bush to ease themselves often caused by longer queues at public places of convenience.

Zulfawu Nobre Tahiru, a student, also lamented that water situation has been a challenge for them as students in the area and some times they had to abandoned classes in search of water and that slows their academic activities.

A representative of Bazua Chief, Imam Tanimu Dabre expresses gratitude to the Australian high commission and EL-ehsan charitable Relief Foundation for the facilities.

Luis Mbun, former Assemblymember for Bazua thanked the Australian High Commission and EL-ehsan charitable Relief Foundation team for the kind gesture and promised to put the project into good use to benefit generations unborn.