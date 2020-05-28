Develop Programs To Improve Menstrual Hygiene Management In Schools - GNECC Urge Gov’t

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) is calling on the government to develop programs that will improve menstrual hygiene management in schools.

The Education Coalition is making the plea to the government today as the world marks Global Menstrual Hygiene (MH) Day under the theme “It’s Time for Action”.

According to GNECC, it continue to notice with regret the difficulties some school girls go through during their monthly menstrual cycles and its adverse effect on the education of the girl child.

While bemoaning the lack of menstrual knowledge, poor access to sanitary products, and a non-facilitating school environment, GNECC believes it is time for the government to act to make provisions that will see to proper menstrual hygiene management in schools.

“Though there is education going on, GNECC on this day calls on the management board of schools to do more by making the school environment friendly to girls as they go through this period of menstrual cycles and help girls in the school to know how to take care of their personal hygiene including the proper use of the sanitary towels as they build them up for the future”, a statement issued today and signed by interim chairman of the coalition Joseph Atsu Homadzi said.

It adds, “We also urge government to develop programs that would improve menstrual hygiene management in schools and end stigmatization on menstruation that will target improving knowledge, access and disposal of menstrual waste as well as improving sanitation in schools”.

In addition, GNECC wants the government to encourage local production of sanitary pads to make it affordable for users, particularly the girl child in school.

Read the full statement from the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition below: