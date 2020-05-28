Covid—19: Bono East Confirms First Case

The Bono East Region has confirmed its first Covid-19 case.

This brings the number of affected regions to 15.

The Ahafo Region is the only region without a case of Covid-19.

Head of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, (GHS) Dr Badu Sarkodie, disclosed this at the Covid-19 press briefing in Accra, today.

“Just a few minutes ago, we had information that Bono East has confirmed a case but this will be brought up after a meeting,” he said.

This comes at a time when 186 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded pushing the total count to 7,303 as at May 26.

The new cases, according to the GHS, were recorded in 31 districts in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and the Ashanti regions.

“The Greater Region recorded 140 of the new cases, Central Region recorded 23, the Ashanti Region recorded 14, and the Eastern Region also recording 9 cases, ” he said.

Dr Sarkodie said the districts included Oforikrom, Kumasi Metropolis, Ejisu, Afigya Kwabre South, Amansie West and Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region and Ablekuma, Ayawaso, Korle Klottey Ayawaso North and Okiakoi in the Greater Accra Region.

Akwapem North and South, as well as Cape Coast and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem districts, also recorded new cases.

Dr Sarkodie said 204,909 tests have so far been conducted indicating that per the results, Ghana's positivity rate currently stands at 3.55 per cent.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with 5,148 cases, followed by the Ashanti, Central and Western regions with 1,099, 334 and 344 cases respectively.

The Eastern Region has 117 cases, Western North Region, 62 cases, Volta Region 59, Northern Region, 36 cases and the Oti and Upper East region 26 cases each.

The Upper West Region has 22 cases, North East Region, 2 cases and the Savannah and Bono regions, a case each.

The GHS update shows some 95 more persons who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered, taking the toll to 2,412.

The death toll has stayed at 34 since the last update however, 14 Covid-19 patients are in severe condition while three are critically ill, according to the GHS.

—Daily Guide