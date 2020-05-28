Development Responses Associates Donates Relief Items To Residential Homes In Takoradi

The Western Regional Chapter of Development Responses Associates has donated assorted relief items to two residential homes to cushion them maintain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic in the region.

The beneficiaries were Egyam and Father's Home orphanages in Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and Ahanta West Municipal.

The items presented to them include hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, tissue papers and other food items.

Development Responses Associates is a social group that is headquartered in the western region.

Their focus is to support people in Human Rights issues, children's welfare and development, promoting the preservation of the country's natural resources and educational development for the youth.

The group with support from the National Youth Authority before the donation to the two residential homes has embarked on several activities to sensitise the youth, market women, commercial drivers and other places on the need to protect themselves and adhere to the protocols relating to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting it's to the beneficiaries, the Programme Coordinator of Development Responses Associates, Samuel Afrifa said that the exercise supported the orphanages to protect themselves from contracting the virus whiles observing all the protocols.

The Director of Egyam Children's Home, Sister Mary Gladys Boakye who received the items on behalf of the home appealed to the public to endeavour to offer support to the vulnerable and needy people in society especially the residential homes to help them shape the future of the orphanages.

A caregiver who is also a father of the Father's Home Residential Home, Isaac Kweku Coleman, who expressed gratefulness for the kind gesture, also appealed to the public and other corporate organisations emulate their actions.