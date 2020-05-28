COVID-19: NBU Training Goes Virtual As Thousands Of Youth Benefit

The No Business as Usual (NBU) Project in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, has ramped up virtual training platforms for its targeted youth as the Hub remains closed due to COVID 19 restrictions.

“The NBU project in this era of the COVID 19 pandemic is truly living up to its name in delivering its core mandate to the youth of AsokoreMampong Municipality and the Ashanti region at large,” Youth Coach Roberta Atta Aryitey stated.

The NBU Project, a collaborative project of SOS Children's Villages Ghana, the European Union, and the AsokoreMampong Municipal Assembly has been instrumental in the training of over 500 youth in the Municipality in the past 3 years.

These trainings are geared towards helping the youth to acquire jobs or start their own businesses. However, training sessions have had to be put on hold to ensure adherence to the prevention of COVID19 spread in Ghana.

In order to still reach the youth with their creative and educational content, the hub has resorted to the use of Face book live in delivering essential topics to their trainees and young people all over Ghana who follow their Face book page.

In the past six weeks, every Thursday at 2pm, a well-resourced staff of the project use the Face book page of the hub (NBU Project) through live sessions, to engage the general public.

Some of the topics treated so far include how to find jobs during this lockdown, CV review, interview preparation, email etiquette, business model canvas, and tips to help entrepreneurs survive during this COVID19 pandemic.

Ms. Esther Matey, the Project Coordinator shared that while she is looking forward to the day when COVID19 will be over, her team remains resolute to make maximum use of these moments as well.

She outlined that aside from the Facebook live sessions; the hub has embarked on a couple of social impact projects in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

“These include the handing over of a renovated 3 unit classroom block spearheaded by the NBU Project, online recruitment of the final group of tertiary graduates as well as one on one coaching sessions to guide the youth to start their own businesses or get employed,” She recounted.

She affirmed that the SOS Children's Villages remains committed to Ghana's position in ensuring that all youth and staff remain safe and adhere to all existing protocols outlined by the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.