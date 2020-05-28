Bawumia Donate Food Items To Soup Kitchen, Leprosariums

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has maintained his annual donation gesture by providing food items to the Christ the King Soup Kitchen and Leprosarium.

His annual gesture to the Weija Leprosarium has put the event on the facility's calendar of activities.

He presented 300 bags of rice to the Christ the King Easter Soup Kitchen and 100 bags of rice to the Weija leprosarium.

The Christ the King Soup Kitchen is an initiative of Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, which, with support from the Church, feeds and helps the less privileged, especially street children.

It also provides skills training to help them earn a living, find their feet and move away from the streets into permanent accommodation and livelihoods.

Presenting the items to Father Campbell on behalf of the Vice-President, Mr. Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice-President, said Dr. Bawumia was highly motivated by the good works Christ the King and Father Campbell are doing to support street children.

“You touch the hearts of so many people and the Vice-President is so grateful for it. So he is donating these bags of rice to support the great work that you are doing for the leprosy programme and the soup kitchen,” the Vice-President's secretary said.

“400 bags of rice for the programme and may God bless you. On behalf of the Vice-President, we say thank you,” he added.

Father Campbell expressed utmost gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for the support he has been offering the Soup Kitchen and the Leprosarium.

“How grateful I am to His Excellency our Vice-President who has sent all these bags of rice; 300 for the soup kitchen and 100 for the lepers,” he stated.

Father Campbell said that the Vice-President's donation was timely, as came at a time they are in shortage of food following their intervention to provide food for over 15,000 children during the recent lockdown of Greater Accra and Kasoa.

