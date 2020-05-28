Covid-19: Takoradi Markets Closed Over Rising Infections

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has announced that major markets in the metropolis will be closed for one week due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the metropolis.

The closures commenced today and would be re-opened on June 3, 2020.

The decision was arrived at during a joint Security Council meeting of the STMA and the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) held on Tuesday, May 26, to review measures put in place to control the spread of Covid-19.

A press release issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the STMA, John Laste, said the affected markets included Takoradi Market, Circle Market, Kojokrom Market, Sekondi Market, Effiakuma Number 9 Market and Jubilee Park Market.

Whilst the markets are remained closed, the various assemblies will undertake fumigation and disinfection exercises.

The leadership of the various markets will also be engaged to introduce shift system using colours when the markets are re-opened.

Operators or managers of public places have been directed to visibly display notices of 'No Face Mask, No Entry' at the frontage of their premises.

It said the assembly had been considering the idea for a while but after consultations with market leaders, a consensus was reached that the markets should be temporarily closed.

It indicated that the city was becoming a hotspot with regard to the recording of Covid-19 cases hence measures needed to be taken to ensure that the assemblies took control of the situation.

“We have been considering this closure since the time we saw our cases going up. Even last week, we met the market women and asked them to provide us with a proposal as to how they can ensure social distancing, but they themselves said we needed to close the markets. We now want the public to buy from the community markets, and we are going to control the situation,” it added.

---Daily Guide