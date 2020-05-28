ModernGhanalogo

28.05.2020 Headlines

There're Indications Some Of The Kuwait Deportees Have Tested Positive – GHS

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it is not yet confirmed but there are indications that some of the 230 Ghanaians who were deported from Kuwait have tested positive for COVID-19.

Giving updates during a press briefing on Thursday morning, the Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, said: “We haven't finished with the testing of all the people that we took samples from. There are indications that some of them are positive [for COVID-19]”.

“We will follow up on this and when we have the full report, we will share this report appropriately,” Dr. Sarkodie added.

An initial test conducted by Kuwaiti health officials concluded that none of the 230 deportees had contracted the virus , according to the Government of Ghana.

The returnees arrived in Ghana on May 23 via a chartered flight made available by the Kuwaiti Government.

---citinewsroom

