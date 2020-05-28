Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 8,733 With 389 New Infections

Nigeria has recorded an additional 389 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus pushing its tally to 8,733.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed.

In a tweet late on May 27, 2020, the Center says deaths related to the virus have risen to 254 in Nigeria.

It observed that the number of persons discharged has increased to 2,501 as of May 27.

Below a Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-256

Katsina-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Kano-13

Adamawa-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-7

Kwara-6

Nasarawa-6

Gombe-2

Plateau-2

Abia-2

Delta-2

Benue-2

Niger-2

Kogi-2

Oyo-2

Imo-1

Borno-1

Ogun-1

Anambra-1