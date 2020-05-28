ModernGhanalogo

28.05.2020 Health

COVID-19: Tanzanian School Denies Asking Students Money For Lemon, Ginger To Boost Immune System

2 HOURS AGO

A school in Tanzania has denied reports that it had asked final year students to report back next week with money for ginger and lemons to boost immune system against COVID-19.

St Mary’s Mazinde school in Tanga district had been accused of asking parents to pay 750,000 Tanzanian shillings ($324; £264) to be used in buying the ginger and lemons.

The administration has however denied the reports, according to an announcement carried on local media.

State official Mwita Waitara had last week said students can report back to school with ginger and lemons to try and prevent catching the virus.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli earlier in the month said his son had recovered from Covid-19 after inhaling steam and consuming ginger and lemons.

Schools are reopening on 1 June for all final year students and the government has issued guidelines that include handwashing and rearranging classes to ensure space between students.

---BBC

