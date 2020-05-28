Transforming Lives, Savana Signatures’ InnovationChanges The Course Of Health Education

The world threat, COVID-19 has left every soul in dilemma, resulting in frustration, panic, hunger and uncertainty among individuals in all aspects of life and has thus intensified the vulnerability of young people.

Seeking for health solution is increasingly becoming difficult to access, particularly in the Northern part of Ghana where borders are loose and all the five regions with a population of 4,228,116 (Population and Housing Census, 2010) depend on a recently modified COVID-19 testing centre in the Tamale Metropolis.

Savana Signatures, in the midst of the deadly COVID-19, works under the precautionary measures to meet the emerging health needs of young people. Working with SHE+ Champions (a trained group of young people working with Savana Signatures), engages in sensitization exercises in the Northern region to educate the public on Reproductive Health and Rights as well as COVID-19 issues.

As the number of infected persons in the country keeps rising with the latest case count of 7,117 as of today, 27th May, 2020, there is the need for innovative ways of reaching out to the public with the needed health information while minimising physical contacts.

Innovative Approach

Savana Signatures has modified its Young Voices Forum initiative to a well-structured online knowledge sharing platform that enables young people learn and share knowledge on topical Reproductive Health and Rights issues that affects the development of young people.

This innovation rules out limitations as the online platform enables the entire public to engage in an interactive health talkwith health experts and youth advocates irrespective of participants’ age, gender, religion, colour or geographical location.

On the 15th of May, the Forum which covers issues of Reproductive Health and Rights (RHR) tackled issues of menstrual hygiene among young people. This was streamed Live on SavSign TV Facebook and YouTube Channels to reach out to every individual at their convenient location. The educative talk show is scheduled to take place every Friday from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on SavSign TV.

Interaction during the Young Voices Forum Streaming

According to Musah Mohammed Hafiz, a participant “there seem to be limited sanitary materials especially in out of town communities”. He however, asked if reusable pads are healthy alternative? In response to this, Hafsat Yurizaa, a youth advocate and a Nurse noted that, reusable pads are healthy alternative because they could serve the intended purpose without health implications. She expressed concerns of thehighpoverty rate of people living in out of town communities and noted reusable pads to be the solution that could reduce cost and serve girls for a longer period.

“How can young people who have experience their first menstruation seek information unidentified?” Asked Mujahid Fordjour Oppong, a participant. According to WendyNobila, an advocate, its advisable to inform your parents about your first menstrual experience for guidance. She urged young people to not shy away from menstrual experience but rather open up for help.

Adam Mardia Tipagya, a participant, encouraged parents to always feel free to talk to their children about their menstruation. She revealed that, her first menstrual period was not a challenge to her because she had a lot of discussion about it with her mother.

“I can state this categorically that a lot of young people lack information on these things, Menstrual Hygiene to be precise. Because parents do not want to discuss these things with their children and they are not also thought in many schools. It's really sad” Mr. Oppong laments.

“The fact that parents find it difficult interacting with kids about menstruation, also poses an opportunity to organizations and health-related youth groups to champion more community-based outreaches, promoting the need for information access to girls at early ages, and boys to avoid stigma” Mohammed Hafiz posits.

Impact of the Young Voices Forum

The first edition of the Young Voices Forum reached 398 persons with 183 engagements and 7 shares within 2 hours. This achievement is more than twice of the previous strategy where the Young Voices Forum used to be held in an auditorium with attendance less than 200 participants.

This innovative one-hour talk show had 24 comments from the public asking questions and demanding for answers. Thehealth expert and youth advocate satisfied their needs and provided them with referral leads to health facilities that could solve their menstrual health problems.

Participants expressed their satisfaction regarding the programme and suggested to have more of such educative talk shows in the country.

Musah Mohammed Hafiz, a participant expressed, “Very insightful discussions” whereas Mujahid Fordjour Oppong noted, “Interesting conversation, #MenstrualHygiene”.

Mr Oppong added that, “we need frequent education as this one in every corner of the country. I think it would safe a lot of young people from the Stigma that comes with menstruation”.

