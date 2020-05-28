Covid-19: Africa’s Cases Hit 119,745

Africa has recorded 119,745 cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday May 27.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention(AfricaCDC) announced this in its latest update on Twitter.

The Continent has also recorded some 49,194 recoveries from the infection.

Fatalities have unfortunately risen to 3,594.

“#COVID19 update in Africa (As of 27 May 2020, 6 pm East Africa Time)

54 AfricanUnion Member States reporting 119,745 cases, 3,594 deaths, and 49,194 recovering, ” AfricaCDC tweeted.