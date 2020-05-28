43-Year-Old Galamseyer Stabbed To Death In Ahafo

Listen to article

An illegal miner at Ntotroso in Ahafo Region, John Sarfo affectionately called Nigeria Man aged 43 years, married with three children has been stabbed to death at a galamsey site during a confrontation.

An associate and eye - witness to the incident, Kwadwo Bright, explained, on Tuesday, 27th May 2020, in the evening he had a call from a friend to assist him to convey loads or samples from the site so he called the deceased to accompany them.

He narrated that they setoff for the samples at 7pm and around 9pm on their way home they were confronted by the task force numbered above five insisting that the loads ought to be given to them because their (galamseyers) activities are illegal and they have been warned to desist from such act.

Because they resisted, the members of the task force began destroying the sacks containing the samples so they also tried preventing their actions and even asked them(task force) to spare them since they are all natives.

He stated that because the tension was high, the suspect who is currently at the police custody at Ntotroso, Kofi Asiedu popularly called Scort removed a knife and stabbed the deceased to death.

"The last words from the deceased when stabbed was Kofi you've killed me," the eye-witness said.

Kwadwo Bright mentioned, the deceased bleed profusely after he was stabbed and before he was taken to the hospital he was pronounced dead.

The father of the deceased, Honourable Tony Nsowah Kwarteng said, he was informed arounf 11pm that his son has been stabbed and it is serious so he embarked on follow-up and met his death. He continued to say the police is able to arrest the suspect.

Hon. Kwarteng said what has happened is unacceptable and his plea is that the police must act professionally by apprehending all the task force members present at the scene and forward them to court for justice to prevail.

" If justice is failed, then hell will break loss at Ntotroso between us and the families of the task force. " he lamented.

He added, losing a son via stabbing in his cold blood is not easy so justice must be brought to bear to make way for for peace in the community.

Because the stakes are high as a result of the incident, the Paramount Chief of Ntotroso Traditional Council, Barima Twereko Ampem III, advised the residents especially the family of the deceased who in pain to exercise patience and allow the police to investigate on it

He stated that the existence of the task force in the community is known to all and the members are mandated to ensure that all those engaging in the act are reported to the police so he will debunk the statement made by the residents that they are not aware of it.

The police were not ready to speak to the media but it was confirmed that the suspect is at their custody as well as the driver of the commercial tricycle (Pragya) containing the samples or load.

"We want Scott to taste death whether it is sweet or bitter so allow us," the angry youth remonstrated.

The body has been deposited at Saint Elizabeth Hospital morgue at Hwidiem in same the region.