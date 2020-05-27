Ketu South NDC PC Dzifa Gomashie Distributes Nose Masks

Some over 8000 market women, motto riders, drivers, passengers, and vendors in the Ketu South constituency have benefited from a distribution of nose masks exercise undertaken by the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area.

Hon Abla Dzifa Gomashie begun the distribution exercise after a recent call on her by a delegation comprised of the National and Regional Youth of the Party, to discuss among other issues, the impact of the global pandemic, the COVID-19.

The masks were distributed in collaboration with the constituency executives of the NDC to beneficiaries in Aflao, Denu, Tokor, Agbozume, and its environs.

Interacting with residents of these communities, the former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts further explained the importance of wearing the masks and the need for all to adhere to all the protocols in preventing the spread of the Corona Virus.

She was hopeful that with the continued use of the masks and practicing social distancing, people will be out of danger of contracting the disease especially in border communities such as Aflao where there is usually the heavy movement of persons.

Mathias Alagbo, the Volta Regional Youth Organizer explained that the initiative to distribute masks started from Ho and then to Hohoe before it came to Ketu South.

He also expressed great appreciation for the efforts made by Hon Dzifa Gomashie, with support from the current MP, Hon Fifi Kwetey, and Mrs. Mawuena Dumor-Trebah, a former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center.

Ruth Dela Seddoh, said the youth have been inspired by the leadership being demonstrated by the party Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and his several interventions since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country.

So far, the youth wing of the Party has been in a number of districts across the country, undertaking similar projects.