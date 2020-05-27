Ashaiman To Get Two New Ultra-Modern Hospital

Indigenous Health Service Provider New Crystal Health is to soon begin work on two state of the art hospital at Ashaiman.

The firm has already secured about 5.7 million dollars from international investors to construct the two new state of the art hospitals.

According to a statement released by the indigenous health provider Parts of the fund will be used to give three of its existing facilities a facelift.

This expansion project is to enable New Crystal to continue to serve the low income as well as add the middle and high income groups.

The development also means the growing number of high income earners in the Ashaiman and Tema enclave will soon not need to travel far, for the kind of healthcare they would prefer.

Chief Executive Dr Wisdom Amegbletor explained that the decision is to respond to developments and varied income groups that have emerged in its catchment area. But he stressed that the low income bracket which has been its traditional base, will continue to be served.

New Crystal Health Services will add new and essential services such as intensive care, paediatric care and (complex) surgical services as well as care for lifestyle diseases to its current offerings. The healthcare provider has 7 networked hospitals in Ashaiman, Tema and Takoradi.

About New Crystal Health Services

New Crystal Health Services Limited is a leading and one of the fastest growing private healthcare service providers in Ghana. The firm is committed to meeting the ever changing needs of its communities by constantly monitoring the environmental and social landscape to identify existing, and emerging healthcare threats that confront our communities.

New Crystal Health Services Limited currently operates seven networked branches in two regions and currently has won the prestigious Ghana Club 100 on four (4) occasions in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

It has over the years provided high quality, safe, and eﬀective care to its beneficiary communities. The company uses a combination of high technology and soft touch to provide compassionate care through digitization of its services. Some services provided include Pre-employment/ exit-employment & offshore medical certification Eye/Ophthalmology, Diagnostics, BLS/First Aid Training, Ambulance services, Employee assistance programs, etc.