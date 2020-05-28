Covid-19: ASEPA Call For Closure Of Parliament For Extensive Fumigation

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is calling for the immediate closure of Ghana’s Parliament to allow for extensive fumigation following the testing of Members of Parliament (MPs) and staffers.

In the midst of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the West African country, MPs and staff of Parliament were recently tested to ascertain their state to allow sittings to go on without any fears.

Earlier today Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka revealed that two Parliamentarians and 13 staff have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

In line with the revelations, ASEPA insists it is prudent for the House to be closed down for the next two weeks. In addition, they want all persons who tested positive to be quarantined.

“We are calling for the immediate closure of Parliament for two weeks and a mandatory self-quarantine of all Members of Parliament and Parliament Staffs”, a statement from ASEPA signed by its Executive Director, Mensah Thompson has said.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Advocacy Group further stressed that the move will ensure that Parliament is extensively fumigated to make the house safe for sittings when it resumes after the break.

“This would make way for the entire Parliament to be fumigated extensively and the Chamber seriously disinfected to make it wholesome and habitable after the two weeks period”.

ASEPA believe closing down Parliament will have no hurtful blowbacks because all emergency COVID-19 Bills have been duly approved already.

Read the full statement from ASEPA below:

Press Release

27-05-2020

ASEPA CALLS FOR THE IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF PARLIAMENT FOR TWO WEEKS FOR MPs TO SELF-QUARANTINE

Yesterday there were reports making waves in the media that following the mass testing of MPs and parliamentary staff, some two Members of Parliament and some Parliamentary Staffs may have tested positive to the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Subsequently, the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament came out quickly with a statement to deny this information.

Today, following a discussion on the floor of Parliament, it seems the reports that made rounds in the media space was very true contrary to the disclaimer issued by Madam Kate Addo of the Public Affairs Unit.

Following this revelation, we are calling for the immediate closure of Parliament for two weeks and a mandatory self-quarantine of all Members of Parliament and Parliament Staffs.

This would make way for the entire Parliament to be fumigated extensively and the Chamber seriously disinfected to make it wholesome and habitable after the two weeks period.

As we speak, there are no Emergency Bills before Parliament, all COVID-19 Bills have been duly approved and so we can afford to suspend Parliament for two weeks without any serious ramifications, all other Parliamentary duties can be performed virtually.

We must do this immediately to prevent cross infections in Parliament and also to prevent onward Community Transmission at the various Constituencies where the MPs visit almost every weekend.

But most importantly to prevent an unnecessary financial burden on the State through needless by-elections if any MP loses their life to COVID-19.

Singed:

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

0542120628

Cc.

The Speaker of Parliament

The Parliamentary Service Board

The Majority Leader

The Minority Leader

The Minister for Health

The Ghana Health Service

The Country Rep, WHO

All CSOs