Rawlings To Mark June 4 Anniversary With Online Durbar

Ex-President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings will this year deliver the keynote address to mark the 41st anniversary of the June 4 uprising on Thursday, June 4.

Due to the social distancing safety protocols instituted by the government as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, this year’s anniversary address will be delivered via a live virtual broadcast.

According to the anniversary planning committee, the theme for the celebration which is inspired by the pandemic and the ideals of the revolution is; ‘strengthening the spirit of patriotism, resilience and integrity in difficult times.’

Other leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will also speak at the online durbar.

In compliance with the social distancing protocols, a select group of journalists will be invited to cover the e-durbar.

A statement from the office of the former President said, as part of the celebrations, donations will be made to the Muslim community in commemoration of the Eid ul Fitr and selected medical facilities will receive PPE to support the fight against the coronavirus.

On June 4, 1979, members of the military, drawn mostly from the junior ranks took over the governance of the country.

The following three months led to what Rawlings described as a 'housecleaning' exercise after which elections were held and the mantle of political leadership handed over to the government of the People's National Party, ushering in the Third Republic.