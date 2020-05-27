Arrest Killers Of Samuel Kateynor — Family Tells Prampram Police

The Kateynor family of Prampram has appealed to the Ghana Police Service to arrest suspects in the murder of their kin, 33-year-old Samuel Kateynor, who lost his life in a shooting incident at Prampram.

The Head of Kateynor Family, Mr. Moses Teye Kateynor, “One may wonder why we, the family is still not satisfied with this major investigation breakthrough? Well, the fact is that it is not enough for our claims to be corroborated by Police investigations. The investigation must lead to arrest and possible prosecution of suspects.”

This was made known on Wednesday in a press conference at Ashaiman convened the family of the deceased.

Mr. Moses Teye Kateynor, told the media that, the deceased, a surveyor, was working on one of their sites when they realized that the Head of their construction company was being chased by one Asafoaste Totimeh and his men.

“Totimeh and his men did not envisage that their boss will have his workers in the vicinity. They chased them away towards Ningo where they realized their attackers had scattered and hence there was no need to continue.” Mr. Kateynor narrated.

He informed that whilst they were returning, they heard a gunshot from behind them. “The bullet unfortunately hit Samuel Kateynor from the back and he fell off the motorbike on which he rode as a pillion to another colleague,” he informed.

According to the Head of Family, the Prampram Police refused to take the narrative of Samuel's colleagues and boss but rather took that of Asafoatse Totimeh and his men, dismissing the assertion and evidence that Samuel was allegedly shot by Asafoatse Totimeh and his men.

“He further accused Samuel and his colleagues for going to attack Asafoates Totimeh instead in his house, and that in an attempt to escape a reprisal attack from Asafoatse Totimeh and his men, fell from the motorbike and died,” Mr. Kateynor said.

Mr. Kateynor informed that the postmortem report signed by Chief Superintendent Dr. O. Owusu Afriyie of the Police Hospital “confirmed the claim by Samuel's colleagues that he was shot and that he died through haemorrhagic shock, severe chest injury and gunshot at a distant range.”

He said the conduct of the Prampram Police in swaying the narrative in favour of the attackers of Samuel and his colleagues was a major contributor to why the attackers had not been arrested.

He therefore asked the police to expand their investigations to cover the entire Prampram area on the activities of the alleged attacker of Samuel and his colleagues “and they will be shocked by the revelations they will discover.”

When Ghana News Agency (GNA) contacted the Prampram District Commander, Superintendent Issah Cantona, he informed that the case was currently at Accra and he was not the one investigating.

He however indicated that the allegations against him were not true and that the deceased, Samuel Kateynor, was a landguard.

The deceased, who was also a livestock farmer, left behind a pregnant wife, 25-year-old Fatayeah Ibrahim, and three children. He was buried on the Friday 22nd of May, 2020 at Prampram.

---GNA