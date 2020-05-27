Albert Kan Dapaah Wants Woyome’s Properties Transferred To The State

The Ministry for National Security has asked the Attorney General to transfer some properties belonging to businessman, Alfred Woyome to the State.

The properties which include a number of houses located at Trassaco and other areas are to be sold on the orders of the Supreme Court to offset the GHS51 million Alfred Woyome owes the state.

In a letter signed by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah and addressed to the Attorney General, the National Security Ministry explained that the decision is a result of the difficulty the auctioneer was facing in selling the properties.

According to Mr. Kan Dapaah, potential buyers are shying away due to fears it might be reclaimed if there is a change of government.

On July 29, 2014, the Supreme Court ordered Woyome to refund the GHS51.2 million on the basis that the manner in which Woyome obtained the money from the state was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court gave the Attorney General permission to sell properties belonging to Mr. Woyome to offset part of the GH¢47.2 million he owes the state.

Following delays in retrieving the money, the Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney-General clearance to execute the court's judgment ordering Mr. Woyome to refund the cash to the state.

The ruling followed claims made by the Receivers of defunct UT Bank that some of the properties identified by the State for sale was theirs.

According to the lawyers of the defunct UT Bank, Mr. Woyome used the said properties as collateral for loans at the bank which he failed to pay back.

