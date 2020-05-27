E/R Police Have No COVID-19 Case—Regional Commander

Eastern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Afful Boakye Yiadom, has revealed that none of his officers in the region has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"No infection has also been recorded among the prisoners in our custody," he added.

DCOP Boakye Yiadom was speaking during the launch of the disinfection and fumigation exercise of police facilities in his region.

According to him, the command has strictly adhered to all the safety protocols since the outbreak of Covid-19.

That, he said, was to ensure a Covid-19 free of his officers, their families, and inmates in the various cells throughout the region.

"I am, therefore, confident that the fumigation and disinfection exercise which is about to start in all our facilities will further enhance our protection against the virus," he gladly expressed.

The exercise, he disclosed, will be carried out in all the regional headquarters formations, eight divisions, thirty-five (35) districts, and one hundred and six (106) police stations including various cells across the region.

In this regard, DCOP Boakye Yiadom said police officers in the region have been directed to allow Zoomlion Ghana Limited easy access to their facilities.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, whose speech was read on his behalf by his Deputy, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, stressed the need for residents in the region to take the Covid-19 safety protocols serious.

He intimated that the Covid-19 disease was real, adding that "the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the Covid-19 virus, its causes and how it spreads."

According to him, the region has recorded 118 cases with 88 recoveries as of Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He said the virus that causes Covid-19 infects people of all ages.

"However, evidence to date suggests that two groups of people are at a higher risk of getting severe Covid-19 disease."

These, he said, were older people (above age 60) and those with underlying medical conditions.

Public Jobs Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Eastern Region, Faustina Shardey, explained that the collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and her outfit was crucial, especially as the police were one of the frontline workers in the Covid-19 fight.

She said the company will use six days to disinfect police facilities in the region.