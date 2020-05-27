Teye Kwame Residents Live In Fear Over Terror Landguards

The inordinate activities of land-guards at Teye Kwame, a farming community near Shai Hills in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, are causing trouble.

The situation has become a source of worry for both residents and developers who are living in fear and panic as the hoodlums operate with impunity.

They are therefore calling on the security agencies to come to their aid because they claim the land-guards have become a law unto themselves.

The youth have threatened to defend themselves if the situation persists.

Recounting their ordeal to DAILY GUIDE, Chief of Teye Kwame, Nene Bosorobo I, claimed the land-guards torture and assault people who try to question their illegal activities.

“The place is developing and these hoodlums have taken over our area and perpetrate all sorts of crime with impunity.”

He said the only way the impunity could be checked is for the government to send the police and other security agents to the town to check them.

The Assembly Member of the Luom Electoral Area, Solomon Donkor, described the situation as bad.

According to him, he has briefed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area on the issue and expressed optimism that the issue would be resolved soon.

---Daily Guide