Ghanaian In UK Develops Earbuds, Airpods & Smart Fitness Watches

A UK-based Ghanaian technology company, NEX technologies is set to launch earbuds, AirPods, and smart fitness watch in Ghana come July.

The earbuds, AirPods, and smart fitness watch were produced by a Ghanaian, Austa Mireku Albright who is the founder and CEO of the company.

“This is something Ghanaians must expect and be ready for an invention because the products have a lot of amazing features that are going to blow the mind of Ghanaians and the world as a whole. The products offer wonderful features”, he said.

The smart fitness watch comes with its own unique features.

It has body temperature measuring function, physiological period alert for ladies, heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen monitoring, multi-sport mode, distance and calorie count, incoming call and text message reminder, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, remote camera, alarm, music control, find phone, weather forecast and many more.

Most of the smartwatches are waterproof and support Android and IOS. That means it can be used on both iPhone and Android phones without any impediments.

The earbuds are also waterproof and have a Bluetooth 5.0 upgrade version connection faster and stable and Automatic start-up pairing.

The earphone case serves as a power bank with 60mAh support for five to six hours playing time and1800mAh charging case support for 14 times.

Recharge support in total for 90 hours ultra-long-playing time with rich and deep bass mini and lightweight design, comfortable and stable for wearing.

It has a touch button control making it easier for consumers to skip, answer phone calls with just a touch.

Manufacturers say the good news about all the products is that they are wireless with real-time perception of the electricity.

The Company behind this Innovation, Nex Technologies is a technology company that is a new start-up company set up with the goal of designing and producing affordable consumer electronics primarily for the African market.

The production currently takes place in Asia with partners.

It is a start-up technology company registered in England and Wales.

Founder and CEO of the company is a UK based Ghanaian tech entrepreneur who has years of experience doing business in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.