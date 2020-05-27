Maranatha Oil Services Limited Donates GHC100,000 In Support Of Infectious Diseases Treatment Facility 

Maranatha Oil Services Limited has made a donation of GHC100,000 to support the construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease isolation and treatment facility.

The facility is being built under the aegis of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund in support of government’s efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

Board Chairman of Maranatha Oil Services Limited, MacBride Yoofi Hayford, says the donation was in recognition of the fact that the facility is a legacy project which will survive the Covid-19 pandemic and serve future generations.

“The moment we heard about this project, we knew that this is the project that we could [support] because we thought that it was a novel idea,” he said on a visit to the project site at the Ga East Hospital. “We thought that that is a project that we needed to be part of. The moment the idea came from management, the board straight away approved it.”

Mr. Hayford added: “Coming here, having seen what has been done we are really impressed and it tells us that the funds that we are giving will help complete the project and we will urge other private companies to also come on board and contribute their quota to the completion of the project.”

Managing Trustee for the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi, received the donation from Maranatha Oil and assured that it will be put to good use for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“On behalf of the Trustees of the Fund and all the hard-working volunteers and workers we have on site, I want to say a big thank you for this vote of confidence in this project and in our steering of affairs,” Mr. Hosi said. “We assure you these funds will be put to good use and will deliver on this mandate and task that we have set up for.”

When completed, the infectious disease treatment facility, located at the Ga East Hospital in Accra, will serve as a treatment centre for critically-ill Covid-19 patients. When the Covid-19 pandemic ends, it will be used to offer treatment for people afflicted by other infectious diseases.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, which is sponsoring the project, hopes to construct similar facilities in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

Watch video here: