NADMO Warn Residents To Stop Farming Along The White Volta

The National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, has warned farmers and residents along the White Volta, not to farm close to the river banks of the White Volta.

NADMO warns of possible flooding ahead as the rains sets in the areas along the White Volta in the Bawku West District, Binduri, Talensi and some part of Bawku Municipal.

The Bawku West District Director of NADMO, Hon. Daniel Atampuba Anania gave the warning in an interview with MordenGhana reporter in Zebilla in Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The spillage of the Bagre Dam which has become an annual ritual performed to keep the water in the dam at an optimal level has often resulted in the destruction of large farmlands and displaced hundreds of residents along the White Volta as the areas get flooded for weeks.

Hon. Atampuba said the only way to reduce the risk of losing more crops to flood waters is to stay away from cultivating along river banks.

Farmers in the area have always defied the Ministry of Food and Agric buffer zone regulation which requires farmers to leave a space of 50 metres away from the White Volta Banks which has become problematic anytime flood is about to occur.