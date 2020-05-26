ModernGhanalogo

26.05.2020

Prof Mensa-Bonso Sworn-In As Supreme Court Judge

1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has admonished Prof. Mensa-Bonsu to dispense justice in accordance with her conscience and the rule of law.

"It is important that you dispense justice in full accord with your conscience and the rule of law....you must ensure the strict application of the laws of the land without fear or favour, affection or ill will, and therefore without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land, " he said.

This was held at a short ceremony on Tuesday at the Jubilee House, Accra,

---GNA

