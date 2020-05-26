Covid-19: Parliament Debunk Reports Of MPs, Staff Testing Positive

Ghana's Parliament has debunked reports that some Members of Parliament and 13 other staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

It comes after the viral report that two lawmakers have tested positive for the virus after they subjected themselves to voluntary testing requested by the Speaker of the House.

In a statement, the lawmaking House said the reports are false and must be disregarded.

“The attention of Parliament has been drawn to reports by Starrfmonline that two Members and thirteen Staff of Parliament have tested positive for COVID 19 after the mandatory testing exercise undertaken by Parliament last week.

“Parliament would like to state categorically that the results of the tests are not yet known and so the report by Starrfmonline is not true. Parliament would, therefore, like to urge Starrfmonline to withdraw the said report and update its audience with the relevant information to the effect that the results from the tests are unknown to Parliament.

“The confidentiality protocol is that those who test positive will be called directly by the testing team. Officially Parliament is unaware of any such call and therefore there hasn’t been any official figures giving by the National COVID-19 response team,” the statement said.

