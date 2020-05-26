Covid-19: Govt To Finalise Roadmap On Easing Restrictions By Friday – Osafo-Maafo

Listen to article

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has announced that Government is expected to finalize consultations on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, with various stakeholders on Friday.

According to him, all key stakeholders have been engaged on the roadmap.

President Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier hinted of an ongoing consultations with relevant stakeholders on the form and timing for the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking to Citi News, Yaw Osafo-Maafo said the government is working to restore the economic life of Ghana.

“We will have the final meeting on Friday to decide on the way forward. Once this disease has come in and it has affected the social structure, we need to take other steps to ensure that we need not destroy the economy, social life and health in the process. So we have to look at the best combination for the country to be safe, going on economically and socially good. So we have to put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that we go about our normal work very well by taking into consideration measures to control COVID-19.”

The Senior Minister added that: “Almost all the indefinable groups who matter in this have all had close discussions with us. Our experts have also continued these discussions and on Friday we will put all of these together on the best advice available to make the best decision. In Europe and Germany and even France and US, they are reducing the restrictions which means that we must find a way of restoring the economic life in one way or the other bearing in mind the safety of our citizens,” he said.

Currently, there is an ongoing debate among stakeholders and the citizens about the appropriate time for schools and churches to reopen, given the circumstances of COVID-19.

While some have been pushing for the reopening of schools, others have kicked against the proposal.

Schools in Ghana have been closed since March 2020 as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

A ban was also placed on all public, social and religious gatherings by President Akufo-Addo as far back as March 15, 2020, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

When he extended the ban, the President said there was a unanimous decision with the leaders of the major interest groups that it was early to lift it.

Nana Addo gives assurances

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has said stakeholder consultations on easing restrictions in the country are currently ongoing.

The President said these consultations, which are expected to come to an end by the close of this week will help in defining a clear roadmap for easing restrictions.

“Stakeholder consultations are taking place on the way forward towards the easing of restrictions so that our social and economic lives can go back to normal. I expect these consultations to conclude this week so that I can announce to Ghanaians a clear roadmap for easing the restrictions. We have to find a way back, but in safety, for we cannot be under these restrictions forever,” he added.

---citinewsroom