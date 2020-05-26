TEWU Starts Work On A Gh¢31m Six-storey Hospitality Complex

The project, estimated at GH¢ 31,000,000, is being funded by the TEWU Fund and expected to be completed in three years, a statement said on Tuesday.

The TEWU Hospitality Complex has two conference rooms with 200 seating capacity each, 79 rooms-ensuite, mini conference rooms, restaurant, and underground car park, among other things.

It would be the biggest project the Union had undertaken after successfully redeveloping the TEWU House at Abeka-Lapaz into a modern complex.

The official contract signing and ground breaking ceremony was led by Mr Peter K. Lumor, the National Chairman and Mr Mark D. Korankye, the Acting General Secretary.

Also present were Mr Bismark Bawah, the First National Vice Chairman; Madam Florence Agyei-Wiredu, Second National Vice Chairperson; Mr Fiifi Odoom, TEWU Fund Consultant, and staff of the National Secretariat.

Mr Lumor expressed happiness that the Union had finally started work on the project, saying: “For many years it has been my passion and conviction to see this project done and luckily it had taken off.”

He called for cooperation among the key stakeholders to ensure a successful execution of the project, which would not only benefit TEWU members but also generate employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

Mr Korankye, the Acting General Secretary, said the project was part of the strategic agenda to develop all lands the Union had acquired across the country.

"The TEWU Hospitality Complex, which is in a very prime area of Accra, is an ample testimony of how members' dues and other contributions under the TEWU Fund Scheme and TEWU Development Levy are being used judiciously to sustainably boost the financial base of the Union to the benefit of members," he added.

He commended the Management Committee, the Project Committee and the National Executive Council for readily approving the project.

Mr Bright K. Tsedey, the Chief Executive Officer of Brigson Company Limited, the Contractor, promised to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

