Two MPs, 10 Staff Test Positive For Covid-19

Unconfirmed report gathered by this portal reveals that two Members of Parliament have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The report indicated that over 10 Parliamentary staff have also tested positive following the mandatory test recently conducted at the Parliament House.

The development has generated some level of anxiety and fear in the House considering the fact that some Ghanaians who contract the disease do not show any symptoms (asymptomatic).

Our sources in the House say the identity of the Parliamentarians and staff involved have been kept confidential.

This latest development was after the Speaker of the House Prof Mike Ocquaye directed all MPs and Parliamentary staff to undergo compulsory testing or face sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has began visits to all regions of the country to assess the status of the implementation of the regional response plans for Covid-19. The purpose of the 3-week exercise which began today Tuesday is to obtain updates on the regions existing capacity and the status of implementation of measures to contain the pandemic.

Whiles in the region, the team will interact with Regional and District teams leading the response to document operational issues and recommendations to the national level.

The team will also visit some selected facilities in the region to better understand the impact of the pandemic on the delivery of routine service.

Covid-19 Cases

Currently Ghana has recorded 6,964 cases with 2,097 recoveries and 32 deaths as at Tuesday.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Aboagye said the country has so far conducted 202,130 so far.

He also revealed that 15 cases are in severe condition although none is on a ventilator with about 800 patients in isolation across the country.

The latest data also shows ten regions have not recorded any new case per the latest update while the Savanna Region recording its first case.

Dr Patrick Aboagye in his presentation revealed Obuasi which until recently was a hotspot did not record any new case.