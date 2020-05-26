Western Region Now Hotspot For Covid-19 — GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has identified the Western Region as a new hotspot for the novel coronavirus in the country.

Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye revealed this at a press briefing on Tuesday to give an update on the country’s case update and other associated matters.

“The new hotspot is the Western Region which has recorded 57 new cases and that is mainly from the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis and Tarkwa. We are going to dispatch a team there to ascertain the situation and offer support to contain it as we did in the case of Obuasi,” he stated.

According to him the region has already isolated the infected persons and is currently embarking on an aggressive contract tracing to avoid the spread of the disease.

Currently Ghana has recorded 6,964 cases with 2,097 recoveries and 32 deaths as at today Tuesday.

Dr. Aboagye said the country has so far conducted about 202,130 tests.

He also revealed 15 cases are in severe condition although nobody is on a ventilator with about 800 patients in isolation across the country.

The latest data also shows ten regions have not recorded any new case while the Savanna Region recording its first case.

Dr Patrick Aboagye in his presentation revealed Obuasi which until recently was a hotspot did not record any new case.

He also mentioned that they are still awaiting the results of the 245 Ghanaian deportees who currently going under a 14 day mandatory quarantine after arriving in the country on Saturday.

Currently government is finalising consultation with various stakeholders including teacher unions and religious boarding ahead of the announcement of guidelines for easing the restrictions.

It is unclear whether the President will lift the restrictions when he addresses the country in his next address on the pandemic in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the ban on public and social gatherings as well as the closure of the country’s borders is still in force till 31st May.