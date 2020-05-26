Covid-19: Don’t Hasten Re-Opening Of Schools — GNECC Warns Gov’t

Listen to article

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has advised the government not to hasten the reopening of schools in the country amid rising Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.

Schools at all levels have been closed since March when Ghana recorded its early cases of the deadly disease which has burdened almost every country in the world.

Two months on, the number of confirmed cases stands at 6,808 with as many as 2,080 recoveries and sadly a death toll of 32.

In the midst of the increasing number of positive cases, the government is engaging institutional heads over the possibility of allowing students to go back to school.

While commending the government for engaging the relevant stakeholders on the matter, GNECC says the rate of the spread of the disease is a challenge and reopening of school now will not be ideal as students will be put at high risk.

“We commend the government for engaging stakeholders on the best possible ways of sending learners back to school. However, the current statistics from the Ghana Health Service shows that the rate of spread of the virus keeps increasing.

“The other challenge is that, it is difficult to identify those who are asymptomatic and there is the likelihood of a high incidence in the spread of the virus. Furthermore, there is a high risk of the spread of the virus due to the crowdedness of the children in both the classrooms and dormitories”, a statement from GNECC Monday noted.

It added, “The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition, gauging from the public sentiment, is of the view that the re-opening of schools should not be hastened. We believe that before schools are re-opened, some measures must be put in place to ensure the safety of learners and education personnel”.

Among many other things, GNECC is recommending that the government should ensure all schools are disinfected and teachers are tested before schools reopen. The Coalition also wants a collaboration with the Ghana Health Service to provide mandatory temperature checks for students and teachers daily as and when schools reopen.

