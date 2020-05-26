Our Staff Have Not Contracted Covid-19 — Sekondi-Takoradi Debunk Reports

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has debunked media reports that eight staff of the assembly tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the STMA, the publications are not only misleading but “a calculated attempt to discredit the assembly's reputation in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the Metropolis.”

“The assembly considers the publications as reckless and irresponsible, especially at a time the issue of stigmatization against Covid-19 patients had become a matter of concern to all in the country.”

A press release issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the STMA, John Laste, explained that the assembly in collaboration with the health directorate took a decision to subject all staff to voluntary testing.

“This proactive decision to test all staff of the assembly was taken following the recording of cases in the metropolis as well as recorded institutional infections in Tema and the Eastern Region.”

It said the assembly's regular mandates exposed the staff, particularly, field officers including the revenue collectors, building inspectors, metropolitan guards and environmental health personnel, to members of the public who were potential carriers of Covid-19.

“The ultimate aim of the decision was to ensure that staff of the assembly knew their status and to prevent possible outbreak,” the statement said.

“The voluntary testing exercise was conducted from Wednesday, May 6 to Friday, May 8, 2020. Staff from other institutions also took advantage to get tested since it was free to all,” the statement added.

It indicated that at the end of the three days exercise, a total of 264 went through the exercise, out of which 22, including non staff members of the assembly, tested positive.

“Thus, not all the positive cases are staff of the assembly. It is also important to note that not all 788 staff of the assembly, including NABCO trainees and National Service Personnel, were tested,” the release added.

The statement indicated that staff of the assembly who tested positive had been isolated and going through treatment, adding “the good news is that they are all doing well. None of them is in moderate or critically condition.”

The statement added that the assembly's staff had been working diligently since the President issued directives aimed to minimize the spread of Covid-19 in the Metropolis and the entire country.

To this end, it pointed out that the management of the STMA had referred the said publication to its legal department for advice.

---Daily Guide