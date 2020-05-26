Sweet Taboo [Episode5] The Heated Meet Dialogue (18+ Poetry)

Ablah:

Here we meet

In hope to exit

My heart it pounds

Fear abounds

Tell me if this agendum

Will birth no opprobrium

In your car, I am

I trust you mean no harm

In here is dark

Your tint's so black

Pls let's stay here at the park

And cut this call for us to take a drive

I fear we just may arrive.

Nii:

At last! The day is come

When I take a gaze

Into those eyes

The very same that made me craze

For me, my whole being pounds

As though a thief was found

My car is cool

The taint is fresh

Yes the park is dark

All the stars do hide

A drive or not it all depends

I fear not where it all shall end

Except to know you more and more

Ablah:

What exactly do you wish to know more and more

My core or the juices of my inner jaw.

My strength is poor

You touch i fall

I thought i was strong

But i am so wrong

O my, your hands are running through my thong

What's going on?

This was meant to just be a talk

I'm struggling to balk you the hawk

Stop what you doing

O no, do what you stopping

O my, what at all am i saying?

Halt!

I bow to my vows.

Nii:

Your sweet fragrance

My fall provoked

And left in me no will to stand

T'is not of strength

Nor of a strong will

On a road less travelled

I marvel to discover

Your lips are tender

Both beneath and above

I can feel you pour out all

On my probing hands

O what a gem you are

To unwrap your perfection

With all my being

How can I stop?

Tell me you want more

And more of you surely I want

And let's all bow to our vows

On this journey we can't return

Ablah:

You touch I touch

You feel i feel

The heat is deep

From tit to tit

On me you flip

Your rod is hot

I am so caught

I want it in

Right in between

Halt!

This journey we must return

I'm not your queen

Won't feel you in.

Ding Dong!

I am His child

I can't be wild

I bow to my vows.

Yes, i shan't taboo.

[Door Slammed]

Authored by:

Senyo K. Hosi as Ablah

Richard Bansah as Nii