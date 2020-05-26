ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.05.2020 Poem

Sweet Taboo [Episode5] The Heated Meet Dialogue (18+ Poetry)

By Senyo K. Hosi & Richard Bansah
Sweet Taboo [Episode5] The Heated Meet Dialogue (18+ Poetry)
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Ablah:

Here we meet 
In hope to exit
My heart it pounds
Fear abounds
Tell me if this agendum
Will birth no opprobrium 

In your car, I am
I trust you mean no harm
In here is dark
Your tint's so black
Pls let's stay here at the park
And cut this call for us to take a drive
I fear we just may arrive.

Nii:

At last! The day is come
When I take a gaze
Into those eyes
The very same that made me craze
For me, my whole being pounds
As though a thief was found

My car is cool
The taint is fresh
Yes the park is dark
All the stars do hide 
A drive or not it all depends
I fear not where it all shall end
Except to know you more and more

Ablah:

What exactly do you wish to know more and more
My core or the juices of my inner jaw.
My strength is poor
You touch i fall
I thought i was strong
But i am so wrong
O my, your hands are running through my thong
What's going on?
This was meant to just be a talk
I'm struggling to balk you the hawk
Stop what you doing
O no, do what you stopping
O my, what at all am i saying?

Halt! 

I bow to my vows.

Nii:

Your sweet fragrance 
My fall provoked
And left in me no will to stand
T'is not of strength 
Nor of a strong will
On a road less travelled
I marvel to discover
Your lips are tender
Both beneath and above
I can feel you pour out all
On my probing hands
O what a gem you are
To unwrap your perfection
With all my being
How can I stop?
Tell me you want more
And more of you surely I want
And let's all bow to our vows
On this journey we can't return 

Ablah:

You touch I touch
You feel i feel
The heat is deep
From tit to tit
On me you flip
Your rod is hot
I am so caught
I want it in
Right in between

Halt!

This journey we must return
I'm not your queen
Won't feel you in.

Ding Dong!
I am His child
I can't be wild
I bow to my vows.
Yes, i shan't taboo.
[Door Slammed]

Authored by:

Senyo K. Hosi as Ablah
Richard Bansah as Nii
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Because Of NPP Primaries, New Voters' Register Aku...
2 hours ago

Our Staff Have Not Contracted Covid-19 — Sekondi-Takoradi De...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line