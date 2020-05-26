Sweet Taboo [Episode5] The Heated Meet Dialogue (18+ Poetry)
By Senyo K. Hosi & Richard Bansah
LISTEN
3 HOURS AGO
Ablah:
Here we meet In hope to exit My heart it pounds Fear abounds Tell me if this agendum Will birth no opprobrium
In your car, I am I trust you mean no harm In here is dark Your tint's so black Pls let's stay here at the park And cut this call for us to take a drive I fear we just may arrive.
Nii:
At last! The day is come When I take a gaze Into those eyes The very same that made me craze For me, my whole being pounds As though a thief was found
My car is cool The taint is fresh Yes the park is dark All the stars do hide A drive or not it all depends I fear not where it all shall end Except to know you more and more
Ablah:
What exactly do you wish to know more and more My core or the juices of my inner jaw. My strength is poor You touch i fall I thought i was strong But i am so wrong O my, your hands are running through my thong What's going on? This was meant to just be a talk I'm struggling to balk you the hawk Stop what you doing O no, do what you stopping O my, what at all am i saying?
Halt!
I bow to my vows.
Nii:
Your sweet fragrance My fall provoked And left in me no will to stand T'is not of strength Nor of a strong will On a road less travelled I marvel to discover Your lips are tender Both beneath and above I can feel you pour out all On my probing hands O what a gem you are To unwrap your perfection With all my being How can I stop? Tell me you want more And more of you surely I want And let's all bow to our vows On this journey we can't return
Ablah:
You touch I touch You feel i feel The heat is deep From tit to tit On me you flip Your rod is hot I am so caught I want it in Right in between
Halt!
This journey we must return I'm not your queen Won't feel you in.
Ding Dong! I am His child I can't be wild I bow to my vows. Yes, i shan't taboo. [Door Slammed]
Sweet Taboo [Episode5] The Heated Meet Dialogue (18+ Poetry)
Ablah:
Here we meet
In hope to exit
My heart it pounds
Fear abounds
Tell me if this agendum
Will birth no opprobrium
In your car, I am
I trust you mean no harm
In here is dark
Your tint's so black
Pls let's stay here at the park
And cut this call for us to take a drive
I fear we just may arrive.
Nii:
At last! The day is come
When I take a gaze
Into those eyes
The very same that made me craze
For me, my whole being pounds
As though a thief was found
My car is cool
The taint is fresh
Yes the park is dark
All the stars do hide
A drive or not it all depends
I fear not where it all shall end
Except to know you more and more
Ablah:
What exactly do you wish to know more and more
My core or the juices of my inner jaw.
My strength is poor
You touch i fall
I thought i was strong
But i am so wrong
O my, your hands are running through my thong
What's going on?
This was meant to just be a talk
I'm struggling to balk you the hawk
Stop what you doing
O no, do what you stopping
O my, what at all am i saying?
Halt!
I bow to my vows.
Nii:
Your sweet fragrance
My fall provoked
And left in me no will to stand
T'is not of strength
Nor of a strong will
On a road less travelled
I marvel to discover
Your lips are tender
Both beneath and above
I can feel you pour out all
On my probing hands
O what a gem you are
To unwrap your perfection
With all my being
How can I stop?
Tell me you want more
And more of you surely I want
And let's all bow to our vows
On this journey we can't return
Ablah:
You touch I touch
You feel i feel
The heat is deep
From tit to tit
On me you flip
Your rod is hot
I am so caught
I want it in
Right in between
Halt!
This journey we must return
I'm not your queen
Won't feel you in.
Ding Dong!
I am His child
I can't be wild
I bow to my vows.
Yes, i shan't taboo.
[Door Slammed]
Authored by:
Senyo K. Hosi as Ablah
Richard Bansah as Nii