Covid-19: All 230 Ghanaians Deported From Kuwaiti Awaiting Test Results

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, has said the 230 Ghanaians from Kuwait who arrived on May 23 have been tested for Covid-19.

The test results are however yet to be released.

Mr Owiredu said the Ghanaians are being taken care of in isolation centres where they are observing their 14-day mandatory quarantine as they await their Covid-19 status.

The 230 Ghanaians touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on May 23 on a charted flight of which the Kuwaiti government bore the cost.

They were immediately taken through the necessary measures to prevent the importation of Covid-19.

The Deputy Minister noted that the group consisted of students, businessmen and women and individuals who had travelled to Kuwait.

According to him, the initial number communicated was 245 however, when the number of passengers was checked upon their arrival, it came to 230.

He was speaking at the Ministry of Information (MOI) Covid-19 press briefing in Accra on May 26.

He expressed appreciated to the health and security team that worked to ensure that the Ghanaians were warmly welcomed home.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who made the disclosure about the deportees on May 22 said the government of Kuwait made the request which the Ghanaian government accepted.

“The government was satisfied with the diplomatic corporation by the government of Kuwait, ” he said.

